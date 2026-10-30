Ukraine working to speed up delivery, maintenance of F-16s – MFA

Ukraine is working to expedite the delivery and maintenance of F-16 fighter jets, which have proven highly effective in combating Russian jet drones, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Heorhiy Tykhy said.

"Yes, work is underway to secure additional platforms – that is, additional aircraft – to expedite the delivery of those already promised, to secure additional parts, and expediting aircraft maintenance," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday, responding to a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Tykhy separately expressed gratitude to partners working with Ukraine on fighter jet maintenance and refuted "rumors that they are failing to fulfill their obligations or are somehow behind schedule."

"We are grateful to our partners for their support, which we consider very important. But during the war, you see, we have a different sense of time. We need everything yesterday. We need more of everything," the spokesperson added.

In early October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about half of Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets are undergoing repairs in European countries. The president shared this information with the Financial Times.

Zelenskyy said the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets have proven effective against new Russian jet-powered drones, but too many of the aircraft – about half – have been in Europe for an extended period for repairs and maintenance.

Zelenskyy said he aims to move the maintenance of the F-16s to Ukraine to save time.