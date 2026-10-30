Melania Trump: Over 750 people voluntarily choose to leave Oleshky

Members of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky (temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region) are evacuating more than 750 residents, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has said.

"Our priority: saving lives. The convoy is prepared to safely evacuate over 750 people who voluntarily choose to leave Oleshky. It includes 25 buses, 50 medical professionals, and ambulances," she said on X social media platform on Friday evening.

The U.S. First Lady, whose support is enabling the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, said that it is fully coordinated between Russia and Ukraine. "All elements of the convoy, including the safe passageway in and out of Oleshky, was established through mutual agreement between Russian and Ukrainian leaders," she said.