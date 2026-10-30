European Commission proposes disbursing remaining EUR 45 bln from EUR 90 bln loan to Ukraine in 2027

The European Commission is proposing that the EU Council approve the disbursement to Ukraine of the remaining portion of the 2027 loan, amounting to EUR 45 billion, as part of the total financial support for the 2026-2027 period totalling EUR 90 billion.

The European Commission's press service announced the decision on Friday.

"Today, the European Commission took another step in the implementation of the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, which will provide Ukraine with essential budgetary support and defence products in 2026 and 2027. The package adopted today includes a proposal for the Council to approve the remaining loan amount of €45 billion for 2027," the statement reads.

Commenting on the decision, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "With today's proposal, we are providing Ukraine with much-needed predictability and helping maintain essential public services."

According to her, strengthening support for Ukraine is "high on the agenda in Montreal" [where the EU-Canada summit is taking place]. "Together with our allies, we must also do everything in our power to mount pressure on Russia to stop its barbaric war of aggression," von der Leyen added.

In addition, it is reported that after the European Commission issued a positive assessment of the Financing Strategy submitted by Ukraine on October 26, 2026, a proposal for a Council implementing decision was also adopted. "[This document] sets out the provision of the remaining €45 billion to Ukraine by 31 December 2027. The support will be allocated to: the budget support, reaching up to €13.3 billion and split equally between the Ukraine Facility and Macro-Financial Assistance, and Ukraine's defence industrial capacity, accounting for €31.7 billion," the press release details.

The European Commission said the provision of budget support will be accompanied by strict conditions regarding the rule of law, the fight against corruption, as well as economic stability and sustainable development.

Next, the European Commission's proposal for a Council implementing decision approving assistance to Ukraine for 2027 is expected to be submitted to the Council of the EU for adoption. Based on this proposal, EU member states will decide on the allocation of support within the framework of the 2027 support loan for Ukraine, specifically through Ukraine Facility, macro-financial assistance, and funding for defense and industrial capacity. As noted above, and in line with other EU financial support programs for Ukraine, this instrument includes robust safeguards and strict conditions (conditionality) regarding the rule of law, the fight against corruption, and the protection of the European Union's financial interests.

Once the Council of the EU approves the provision of this financial assistance, the European Commission will take the necessary steps to ensure that disbursements to Ukraine can begin as early as the start of 2027.