MFA confirms work under way to acquire two MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland

Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Heorhiy Tykhy confirmed that Ukraine is working with Poland to acquire two MiG-29 aircraft.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made this statement during a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"I can confirm that we are working with the Polish side to acquire two MiG-29s. Military officials are communicating with each other on this matter first and foremost," Tykhy said.

He added that the Foreign Ministry will not disclose details of the transfer until it takes place.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson thanked Poland for its military assistance.

"I can confirm that there are currently no issues with the delivery. And we thank Poland for its military aid," he said.

Earlier, in a comment to the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Director of the Department of Defense Strategy and Planning at the Polish Ministry of Defense Dariusz Łukowski said that Poland would transfer two MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The transfer of the aircraft, he said, will be part of the next aid package worth approximately EUR 50 million.