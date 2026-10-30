Sybiha: Kyiv ready to cooperate with African partners to prevent citizens being drawn into Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed his readiness to cooperate with African partners regarding the situation involving the recruitment of citizens from those countries into Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Ukraine is ready to share relevant information and cooperate with African partners so that no more of their citizens are deceived, exploited and sacrificed for Russia's neocolonial war," Sybiha said on X social media platform on Friday, commenting on reports of citizens from African countries being recruited into Russia's war against Ukraine.

The foreign minister noted that many of them were lured under false pretenses with promises of jobs, education, and a better life. Others, according to available information, are currently considered missing or dead. Their families are trying to find out how their loved ones ended up on a foreign battlefield.

Sybiha said the governments of African countries can help prevent new tragedies by: investigate the activities of recruitment networks, warn citizens against deceptive job offers, and work together to determine the fate of those who have already been sent to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine.