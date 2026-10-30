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Melania Trump: Operations in Oleshky proceeding in full accordance with agreements reached

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Melania Trump: Operations in Oleshky proceeding in full accordance with agreements reached
Photo: Reuters

The ceasefire in the area around the town of Oleshky (Kherson region) has been in effect for 80 hours now, and a humanitarian mission is operating in the town, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said.

"Russian and Ukrainian humanitarian teams are on the ground in Oleshky, delivering aid and preparing the convoy for civilian evacuation. These coordinated operations are proceeding in full accordance with the agreements established between Ukraine and Russia," she said on X social media.

As reported, Ukraine implemented a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region starting at 03:00 on Tuesday, October 27, Kyiv time, to carry out a humanitarian operation. The agreement was reached through the mediation of Melania Trump.

Later, media reports emerged stating that Russian occupation forces are using the ceasefire to carry out a large-scale regrouping of forces and secretly prepare an offensive on Kherson immediately after the ceasefire ends on November 1.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
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