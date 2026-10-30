Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Zelenskyy to visit Turkey on Sat – reports from Ankara

1 min read
Add as source
Zelenskyy to visit Turkey on Sat – reports from Ankara
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Turkey on Saturday, October 31, for a working visit at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to Head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration Burhanettin Duran.

"During the meetings to be held in Istanbul, discussions will cover regional and international developments, particularly the Russia-Ukraine War and the security situation in the Black Sea, as well as steps that can be taken to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Ukraine," Duran said on the X social media platform.

Authors

Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
#zelenskyy #turkey #visit
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT