Zelenskyy to visit Turkey on Sat – reports from Ankara

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Turkey on Saturday, October 31, for a working visit at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to Head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration Burhanettin Duran.

"During the meetings to be held in Istanbul, discussions will cover regional and international developments, particularly the Russia-Ukraine War and the security situation in the Black Sea, as well as steps that can be taken to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Ukraine," Duran said on the X social media platform.