Klitschko: Initiative to build Dnipro crossings came from state, Kyiv trying to find UAH 1 bn recommended by government

The Kyiv city authorities are trying to find the UAH 1 billion that the government recommended be allocated from the city budget for the construction of combined water crossings over the Dnipro and approach roads to them; the initiator of the project was the state.

"I want to stress this so that some 'contributors' do not distort it again. The initiative for the project to build combined water crossings over the Dnipro River and approach roads to them came from the state. And the government adopted the corresponding resolution (No. 1295 of October 15)," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

He clarified that the locations of the crossings are determined by the military command and are approved, in particular, by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to the mayor, the government recommended that Kyiv allocate UAH 1 billion from the city budget for this project. The city authorities are currently trying to find these funds in order to transfer them to state bodies.

As reported, on Tuesday, October 27, following a meeting of the capital's Defense Council, Klitschko said that Kyiv plans to direct UAH 1 billion to the project to build combined water crossings over the Dnipro and approach roads to them.

On Friday, Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk told a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada that the first alternative bridge crossings in Kyiv, whose construction began under a government project to ensure transport links, are planned to be put into operation in early 2027.