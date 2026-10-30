Heat to be supplied to Kyiv residential buildings starting Nov 2 – mayor

Kyiv will begin connecting residential buildings to heating from Monday, November 2, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"We were the first in Ukraine to start the heating season, on October 16. At first it was for social-sector facilities. At the request of their managers, almost 50% of social facilities have already been connected to heating. In particular, 157 medical facilities, 402 kindergartens and 85 schools. And from Monday, November 2, we will begin supplying heat to residential buildings as well," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, launching Kyiv's centralized heating system takes up to a week, so the capital decided to start the heating season in the residential sector a few days before a sharp drop in temperature.

Klitschko also added that the length of heating networks in Kyiv is about 3,000 km. The capital's entire heating system is one of the largest in Europe.

As reported, Klitschko announced the start of the heating season in Kyiv on October 16. According to him, the heating season began, as usual, with social-sector facilities, "in particular in hospitals, schools and kindergartens," at the individual requests of their managers.

Heating is usually switched on when the average daily temperature stays below 8 degrees Celsius above zero for three days, and switched off when it is higher than that. The decision is made by local authorities.