Culture Ministry considering support for cinemas, but Diia payments for cinema not being discussed for now – Berezhna

Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna says the ministry is working on the issue of supporting cinemas and the film industry, in particular under programs to compensate businesses for losses they have incurred as a result of the full-scale invasion.

"Right now Andriy Osipov, the head of the State Film Agency, my deputy Nataliia Movshovych and I are thinking about this. In general, at the government level we are working on the issue of compensating businesses for losses they have incurred as a result of the full-scale invasion and the latest Russian attacks. So the issue of cinemas and the film industry is also being worked on. Clearly, this is a specific issue, like all issues in culture, but within the framework of government policy we are thinking about a solution given the limited state budget," Berezhna said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine in response to a question on whether there are plans to introduce compensation for cinemas for operating costs and for canceled screenings.

Asked about the possibility of introducing a program to provide viewers with funds through Diia for targeted spending at cinemas, the deputy prime minister said that no such program is currently envisaged. "If there is such a decision, we will announce it," she added.

As reported, the public organization Union of Cinemas of Ukraine has said that, owing to the security situation and prolonged air raid alerts, almost all cinemas in Ukraine are operating at a loss and will not hold out for long. In particular, it was noted that attendance at Ukrainian cinemas is currently 10-15% of what it was before the full-scale invasion.

Andriy Osipov, head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema, has said that the agency will propose that the government consider supporting cinemas by compensating operating costs and payments for screenings that did not take place, and by providing targeted funds to viewers for cinema attendance through a program in Diia.