Slovak Prosecutor General reopens case into transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets and Kub air defense systems to Ukraine

Slovak Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka has decided to reopen the case concerning the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine by the country’s previous government in 2023.

"After reviewing the case, I have concluded that the decision to close it was premature," Žilinka wrote on social media. He stated that the investigation must be resumed and that the relevant directive has been issued to the prosecutor in the city of Trenčín.

The case concerns the transfer to Ukraine of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets and Kub (SA-6 Gainful) surface-to-air missile systems that had been in service with the Slovak Armed Forces.

In February 2026, Bratislava prosecutor Rastislav Remeta, upon concluding a preliminary investigation, stated that the transferred fighter jets and air defense systems were obsolete and that their transfer to Ukraine did not constitute a criminal offense. Previously, on October 31, 2025, a police investigator had closed the criminal proceedings, and on January 26, 2026, a prosecutor rejected an appeal against that decision.

In September 2026, the Slovak Prosecutor General’s Office reported that it had reviewed the legality of the closure of the proceedings and concluded that the decisions made by the investigator and the prosecutor were lawful. Žilinka’s current decision means that the circumstances of the case are being re-examined; however, this does not, in itself, imply that a criminal offense has been established.