Budanov: Humanitarian operation in Oleshky must continue

A humanitarian operation is currently underway in Oleshky, and it must continue, stated head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"This is an important operation, and it must continue. The life of every citizen is important to Ukraine," Budanov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the operation is being coordinated on the Ukrainian side by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, with whom he is in constant contact.

Meanwhile, Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, described the temporary ceasefire in the town as an isolated situation, which is currently difficult to link to the broader negotiation process aimed at ending the war.

"This is a separate, isolated situation, which is difficult to project onto the entire settlement process at this stage," Peskov said, as reported by Russian media.