Ukraine readies cyber strategy on AI threats - Klymenko

A draft of Ukraine's new Cybersecurity Strategy is being prepared for submission to the National Security and Defense Council, and the document will provide for developing the state's capacity to detect and neutralize threats linked to the rapid development of artificial intelligence, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko said.

"One of the key challenges the Strategy takes into account is the rapid development of AI. So the document must provide for developing the state's capacity to detect and neutralize new threats in good time," he said after a meeting of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center at the Council on Friday.

Klymenko said participants also discussed strengthening the state's cyber resilience, protecting energy infrastructure, military systems and defense industry enterprises, and countering cybercrime and fraud.

He said Russia is increasing the number of cyberattacks, makes growing use of artificial intelligence tools and synchronizes attacks in cyberspace with missile and drone strikes.

At the same time, despite the overall rise in the number of cyberattacks since 2022, the number of critical incidents has fallen by more than 98%, he said. Ukraine currently ranks 19th in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI).

Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Digital Transformation Ministry, the State Special Communications Service, the National Police, the Foreign Ministry, the Energy Ministry, intelligence bodies and the National Bank took part in the center's work.

"Specific measures were determined for each area, including training of specialists, development of the necessary infrastructure and solutions for early detection and neutralization of threats in cyberspace," the statement posted on Telegram said.

Officials responsible for overseeing the tasks have also been named in government bodies.

The proposals will form the basis for further consideration at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. "We must build the cybersecurity system taking into account not only current risks but also challenges that may face Ukraine in the future," Klymenko said.