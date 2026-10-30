Defense Forces strike Russian occupation forces' depots, repair units in TOT – General Staff

On Thursday, October 29, and into the night of Friday, October 30, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system launcher in Russia’s Kursk region, as well as enemy repair units, ammunition depots, and logistical supply depots in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Targets struck include: Russian army ammunition depots near the settlements of Maloyanysol (Donetsk region), Novoyehorivka (Kharkiv region), and Hanusivka (Luhansk region); an occupation force logistical supply depot near Bilovodsk (Luhansk region); an enemy repair unit near Rubizhne (Luhansk region); and a Russian repair and restoration base near the settlement of Pysarivka (Luhansk region)," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated on its Telegram channel on Friday.

It is reported that the Iskander-M missile system launcher was struck in an area used for the transshipment of ballistic missiles, located near the town of Fatezh in Russia’s Kursk region. A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had carried out two missile strikes on Russian territory, destroying two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and hitting an Iskander missile launcher, though he did not specify the exact location. Previously, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy reported that the Su-34s were destroyed in a strike by a Neptune coastal missile system on the Marinovka airfield in Russia’s Volgograd region.