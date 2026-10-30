Putin may evade accountability for war crimes, and Russia may avoid paying reparations to Ukraine – The Economist

Russian President Vladimir Putin may not face an international court for war crimes, and Russia is unlikely to pay reparations to Ukraine for the damage caused by the war despite demands for accountability for the aggression, reports The Economist.

The publication notes that, notwithstanding Russia’s responsibility for the full-scale invasion and numerous crimes committed against Ukraine, the prospects for holding the Russian leadership accountable remain uncertain. In particular, participants at the Helsinki Security Forum, held this month in Finland, expressed skepticism regarding the feasibility of securing reparations from Russia or successfully prosecuting Putin.

A former U.S. official, who recently returned from meetings with high-ranking Russian representatives in Moscow, stated at the forum that any peace settlement is unlikely to align with the principles of justice.

He said that peace wouldn’t be fair, predicting that Russia would ultimately retain a portion of Ukrainian territory and that Putin would never face trial in The Hague for war crimes.

Other forum participants with extensive connections have indicated that the Russian elite has no intention of paying reparations to Ukraine for the damage caused by the war. Furthermore, dozens of military veterans who fought against Ukraine have recently been elected to the Russian parliament—a development that, according to the publication, sets the stage for individuals involved in the war to remain part of Russia’s political elite for a long time to come.

The Economist notes that for the past four years, the strategy of Ukraine’s allies has been to prevent a Russian victory and ensure that Ukraine can continue the fight. To this end, Western nations have provided Kyiv with financial and military aid while maintaining sanctions against Moscow, operating on the assumption that economic pressure and domestic discontent would eventually force Putin to change his policies or step down from power.

However, the war has reached a stalemate, and an increasing number of influential European states, notably Great Britain, France, and Germany, are considering a shift in their approach toward Russia. Specifically, there is talk of offering a potential path forward to those Russians who stand outside the current regime.

At the same time, the publication emphasizes that Putin remains a danger to both Ukraine and Europe. Russian missiles and drones continue to strike Ukrainian cities and ports, while Moscow has stepped up acts of sabotage across European countries and issued nuclear threats against the West.