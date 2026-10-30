Lubinets shares video from Oleshky, where he arrived accompanied by two Ukrainian journalists

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), has released a video from the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region, where a Ukrainian delegation, accompanied by two Ukrainian journalists, has arrived safely, according to a statement posted on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"We are in Oleshky! The Ukrainian delegation has reached the town safely," Lubinets wrote.

In the footage, the Ombudsman is seen speaking with local residents. He noted that two Ukrainian journalists had also arrived in the town with him. In the video, local residents mention the television channels 1+1 (the TSN program) and ICTV.

According to the Ombudsman, a ceasefire has been in effect for 80 hours and is still ongoing. The operation is being conducted in accordance with agreements reached with Yana Lantratova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, with the assistance and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Lubinets emphasized that the priority of this humanitarian mission is to assist people in need. He promised to provide further details on the progress of the mission at a later time.