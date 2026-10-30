Koretsky states he provided incorrect figure for number of people to be evacuated from Oleshky

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has stated that he mistakenly cited the number of people planned for evacuation from the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky (Kherson region). He has requested that the media refrain from disseminating this information, given the sensitive nature of the situation.

"I would like to clarify that during today’s question hour with the government, I provided an incorrect figure regarding the number of people to be evacuated from Oleshky. I apologize for this. There are no precise figures at this moment; the rescue operation is ongoing, and the data is subject to change. I ask the media not to circulate or comment on this information. This is an extremely sensitive matter. The safety of these individuals, and the successful completion of the operation, depends directly on maintaining silence at this time. We will provide official figures once the process has concluded," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Previously, he had stated that 527 people from Oleshky were returning to Ukraine via Belarus, and that accommodations had already been prepared for them in various regions.