Ukrainian delegation arrives in Oleshky; evacuation and distribution of humanitarian aid underway – Arakhamia

A Ukrainian delegation has safely reached Oleshky, where the evacuation of people and the distribution of humanitarian aid have begun; a ceasefire remains in effect, reported David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

"The Ukrainian delegation has safely reached Oleshky. Evacuation and the distribution of humanitarian aid have begun. The ceasefire continues," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Arakhamia promised to provide further details regarding the progress of the evacuation later.