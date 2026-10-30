Koretsky: Mobile shelters - joint responsibility of military and municipal administrations

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky states that the creation of mobile shelters is a joint responsibility of military and municipal administrations, though the business sector may also play a partial role in the installation process.

"As for mobile shelters, this is a joint task and responsibility of military administrations, municipal administrations, and regional communities, which are tasked with installing these shelters and investing in them," Koretsky said during the Government Question Hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

At the same time, he emphasized that the business sector could also contribute, to some extent, to the installation of such shelters.