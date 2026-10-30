Most Ukrainians optimistic about future, unity - KIIS poll

Most Ukrainians (61%) believe that in 10 years Ukraine will be a prosperous country within the European Union, while 27% share the pessimistic view that in 10 years Ukraine will be a destroyed country with a significant outflow of population, according to a study conducted on October 8-16 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

"Over the past year (since December 2025), the level of optimism fluctuates somewhat, but relatively insignificantly. In particular, we do not see significant changes over the past few weeks and months... The current survey was conducted against the backdrop of intensified terror and the 'diesel deal' and further pressure on Ukraine. That is, despite these factors, the level of optimism remains (at least for now) at the same level," KIIS said.

Most Ukrainians (59%) also believe that Ukrainians are overcoming contradictions and moving toward a cohesive nation. At the same time, a third of the population (34% now) believe that internal contradictions are deepening and Ukrainians are heading for a split.

More of the younger respondents see a movement toward a split: it is 24% among respondents aged 60 and older and rises to 41% among those aged 18-29, the study says. There are no significant differences between age groups in views of the future.

KIIS also compared respondents' views of the future, unity and the war, and found that those who share pessimistic views of Ukraine's future and unity also have more pessimistic views on issues of war and peace. In particular, significantly more of them insist that the Ukrainian authorities should have been more accommodating in negotiations and are ready to approve the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk region.

"Given all the circumstances, including a war that has lasted almost five years and it is unknown when it will end, intensified Russian terror, pressure from some strategic partners, domestic political upheavals and so on, the current level of optimism is high and shows the resilience of Ukrainians. At the same time, optimism or pessimism about the future and the perception of unity remain important components of information security now. As the survey results show, those who succumb to pessimistic narratives are far more ready to end the war on any terms, in fact capitulation. Clearly our Russian enemy understands this and therefore tries to use any pretext to impose and spread despair in society," KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky said in comments on the study results.

According to him, supporting and, where possible, strengthening healthy optimism about Ukraine's future and the unity of society is now important for preserving the population's moral and psychological resilience and the Ukrainian nation's higher defense capability.

"Responsibility for this lies on all actors, the authorities, the opposition, civil society with the media, and ordinary citizens," Hrushetsky said.

The survey was conducted by telephone interviews (CATI) on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine among 1,031 adult respondents. Under ordinary circumstances, the formal statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and a design effect of 1.3) would not exceed 4% for indicators close to 50% and 1.7% for indicators close to 5%. Under wartime conditions, a certain systematic deviation is added to the formal error.