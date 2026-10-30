Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rassvet system, shadow fleet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees imposing sanctions on 10 companies and 19 Russian citizens involved in creating Russia's 'Rassvet' satellite communications system, and on 39 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

Decrees No. 1072/2026 and No. 1073/2026 have been published on the president's website.

According to the president's press service, Russia plans to use Rassvet to command troops and to guide and control strike drones, including Shaheds, and missiles in Ukraine online.

"'Rassvet' is Russia's attempt to create its own low-orbit satellite system and use it in the war against Ukraine and to create threats to the whole world. The project depends on foreign technology, equipment and components, so we are hitting these chains already at the development stage and urge partners to synchronize sanctions," Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said.

The sanctions list includes the project's developer and system integrator Bureau 1440, its related producer of solar panels for spacecraft Labs 1440 and FAB Rassvet, which develops and produces low-orbit communications satellites and subscriber terminals. Sanctions were also applied to the Belarusian enterprise AeroKosmicheskie Pribory and other suppliers of equipment and components.

Sanctions were also imposed on five companies that supply foreign industrial equipment, electronic components and optical systems to Russia, develop industrial computers and space technology, and manufacture high-precision parts. In particular, products of 5S Group were used in Bureau 1440's developments.

A separate sanctions package covers 39 sea vessels flying the flags of Russia, Barbados, Liberia, the Marshall Islands, Panama, Hong Kong and other countries. They provide for exports of Russian oil, oil products and gas condensate to China, India, Egypt, Turkey and other states.

The vessel Vasily Dinkov alone made 15 operations in the first half of 2026 carrying about 726,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil.

Ukraine will pass information about the vessels to partners for synchronizing sanctions in other jurisdictions. Some of them are already under restrictions by the EU, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland and Australia.