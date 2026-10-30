Koretsky: Sufficient funds available for Defense Forces; regional payments for October to be settled in few days

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky emphasized that there are ample funds for the Defense Forces and that there is no risk of a shortfall in financing for this sector.

"Yes, there are sufficient funds for the Defense Forces. This is the top priority, and everything is being done to ensure it," Koretsky stated during the Government Question Hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He added that there is no threat to payments for military personnel: "I guarantee that we will cover all expenditures."

The Prime Minister noted that there had been a temporary liquidity gap, which led to the suspension of some regional payments.

"Payments for September have already been made in full. In a few days, we will finalize and complete the payments for October. We have leveled everything out, just as we promised," he added.