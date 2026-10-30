Fire Point says FP-1 drones hit Samara refinery in Russia

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region with long-range FP-1 kamikaze drones, the drone maker Fire Point said.

"The plant has a design refining capacity of about 8.8 million tonnes of oil a year. Numerous hits were recorded on the plant's territory. In particular, one of the units hit is a diesel fuel hydrotreating unit," the company said on Telegram on Friday.

Fire Point confirmed on October 26 a hit on the Voronezhsintezkauchuk plant in Russia with an FP-1 drone. Earlier since the start of the month, it confirmed hits on data centers of the Russian companies Yandex and VKontakte and on refineries in Omsk region, the Komi Republic and St. Petersburg.