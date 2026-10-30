Manufacturer of Flamingo FP-5 cruise missiles announces production expansion

The production of Ukrainian Flamingo FP-5 cruise missiles is ongoing and steadily expanding, alongside the manufacturing of FP-1 and FP-2 drones and development work on the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles. Claims circulating in the media regarding the termination of the program are a distortion of the facts, stated Denys Shtilerman, co-owner of the company Fire Point.

"This does not mean the Flamingo production is being shut down. We continue to produce them. Moreover, I can guarantee that we are consistently scaling up the production of both the FP-5 cruise missiles and the FP-1 and FP-2 drones, and we are actively working on the production of the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles," he wrote on X.

Shtilerman clarified that during an interview, company representative Iryna Terekh was referring exclusively to the current lack of plans to design new, intermediate, or smaller cruise missile models to fill the gaps between the FP-5, FP-7, and FP-9 designations; meanwhile, the serial production of the existing Flamingo FP-5 variant continues as scheduled.

He criticized the dissemination of distorted quotes without verifying the original source, describing such actions as aiding Russian information narratives. According to the company representative, the adversary’s persistent information attacks underscore Ukraine’s defensive strength—as it stands against the "axis of evil"—and highlight its role in initiating and leading the project to create a pan-European ballistic shield, Freya. Shtilerman called on Ukrainian society to join forces in the fight against the Russian Federation in order to achieve victory.