Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists in addressing aftermath of Russian air attacks in Zaporizhia

On Thursday, a rapid response team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Zaporizhia region worked at the sites of the latest Russian air attacks on the regional center to help address their aftermath.

“Working alongside other emergency services, volunteers provided first aid and psychological first aid to people affected by the attacks. The injured were handed over to emergency medical teams for further treatment in the hospital, and volunteers transported some of them to healthcare facilities,” URCS said on Facebook.

In addition, those affected received psychological support from Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) volunteers.

According to Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Russian forces carried out a series of attacks on the regional center on October 29, including the use of FPV drones. A municipal bus, a minibus taxi, and a trolleybus were among those targeted. Three women were injured in the attack on the trolleybus; one of them is in serious condition. Two men were also injured as a result of Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhia. Vehicles, a warehouse, a power line, and a multi-story residential building sustained damage.