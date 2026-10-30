Kyiv power outage schedules suspended after attacks - DTEK

Power outage schedules are temporarily not in effect in seven right-bank districts of Kyiv and three right-bank districts of Kyiv region because of failures caused by Russian attacks overnight on Friday, DTEK said.

"Right bank of Kyiv: failure at equipment damaged by shelling, schedules temporarily not in effect... Kyiv region: failure at equipment damaged by shelling, schedules temporarily not in effect in the Obukhiv, Fastiv and Bucha districts," the company said on Telegram.

It said the schedules introduced earlier remain in effect on the left bank of the capital.

No emergency power outages have been reported.

"Power engineers are working on site and doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible. If anything changes, we will inform you on our Telegram channel," DTEK said.