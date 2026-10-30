Twenty-five buses with capacity of 750 seats and ambulances prepared to assist residents of Oleshky - Lubinets

Twenty-five buses with a total capacity of 750 seats, as well as ambulances for individuals with limited mobility, have been prepared for a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Kherson region, announced Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman).

"Our primary task is to ensure that this aid reaches every person in need. We are paying special attention to the elderly, people with disabilities, and anyone who, due to their health status or other circumstances, cannot take care of themselves," he wrote on Telegram on Friday morning.

According to the Ombudsman, he is currently in Armyansk, where he is coordinating the next steps of the mission alongside Yana Lantratova, a representative for human rights in the Russian Federation. Journalists from three countries have also joined to cover the progress of the mission.

Lubinets noted that a key aspect of the operation is facilitating the departure of civilians from Oleshky. Everyone who wishes to leave the city will be able to do so safely, while those who choose to remain will receive the necessary humanitarian support.

He also emphasized the importance of both sides observing a ceasefire and thanked the Defense Forces of Ukraine for their assistance with the mission.

The Ombudsman expressed particular gratitude to Lantratova for her cooperation, and to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her role in mediation and coordination.