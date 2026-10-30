Ukrainian Air Force destroys or neutralizes three missiles and 96 enemy UAVs overnight

Ukraine’s defense forces neutralized 99 enemy aerial targets overnight, including three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles and 96 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), though enemy strikes were recorded at 17 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense units had shot down or neutralized 99 enemy targets: 3 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles and 96 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (71 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera-type drones, and other types of UAVs," the message reads.

In total, overnight into October 30 (starting from 18:00 on October 29), the enemy launched attacks using Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Voronezh, Kursk, and Bryansk regions; four Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from Russia’s Belgorod region; and 113 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (83 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera-type drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones, launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, and Shatalovo (Russia), as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Hvardiyske). The primary targets of the enemy’s strike were Kyiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The aerial assault was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) units, drone units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, enemy weapons were recorded striking 17 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell in five other locations.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated: "Several attack drones remain in the air; combat operations are ongoing! ... We are holding the skies!"