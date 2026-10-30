Chernihiv declares Friday day of mourning for four people killed in Russian strikes

A day of mourning has been declared in Chernihiv for Friday to honor the memory of four city residents who were killed as a result of Russian shelling between October 21 and 29, Chernihiv City Council press service announced on Telegram on Friday.

"Today is a day of mourning in Chernihiv. Between October 21 and 29, four of our city's residents—two men and two 15-year-old girls—were killed in Russian strikes. Today, we honor their memory and share the grief of their families and loved ones who have lost those dearest to them," the message reads.

As previously reported, a Russian drone strike on Chernihiv on October 29 resulted in the deaths of two 15-year-old girls. Other victims include children, among them a 10-month-old baby girl. Friday, October 30, has been declared a day of mourning in the city for the residents killed in Russian strikes between October 21 and 29.