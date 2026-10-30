Kyiv's Komfort Town complex damaged by Russian attack again

The Komfort Town residential complex in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district was damaged by Russian shelling again during a red-level air threat overnight on Friday, and windows were blown out in some of the buildings, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The blast wave blew out windows in some of the high-rise buildings, and shops and cafes on the ground floors were damaged, he said.

A multi-level parking garage on the complex's grounds and cars were also damaged.

A one-story commercial building, probably hit by falling debris, was significantly damaged. Part of it had no tenant, and part houses Rozetka.

There is no fire at the scene now, and rescuers are working. There is no information on casualties.

As of 11:55 p.m., owners of housing and affected businesses were clearing up the damage. A repeat ballistic missile threat was announced at that time.

This is at least the fourth case of buildings in the complex being damaged by Russian shelling. Debris of an enemy drone first fell on the roof of one of the buildings in May 2023.

Debris of a drone also hit one of the buildings in the complex overnight on November 29, 2025. The Academy of Modern Education A+ in the complex was also slightly damaged at that time.

Overnight on January 9, 2026, a hit landed on the roof of the five-story part of a building and the neighboring facade of a 13-story one, and several floors were damaged. The facade was also damaged and glass was blown out in neighboring buildings.

On April 15, the Academy of Modern Education A+ in the complex burned after shelling. A nine-story building opposite was also damaged, with windows blown out and the facade damaged, and several cars burned.