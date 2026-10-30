Repeat strike on Dnipro cuts power to 350,000+ - governor

Russian forces attacked Dnipro again in the course of a day, and power supply to more than 350,000 customers in the regional center and nearby settlements was temporarily cut as a result of the shelling, according to preliminary data, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro again today. Preliminarily, more than 350,000 customers in the city and nearby settlements are left without light... Water supply and sewage pumping stations are being switched to backup power from generators," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

Emergency crews of power engineers have already begun restoring power to consumers, he said.

Russian forces struck the energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday, damaging trunk grid equipment and temporarily cutting power to some consumers on the right and left banks of the Dnipro and in districts adjacent to the regional center.