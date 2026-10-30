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Dnipropetrovsk region declares day of mourning on Friday for 15 people killed at railway station in Dnipro

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Dnipropetrovsk region declares day of mourning on Friday for 15 people killed at railway station in Dnipro

A day of mourning has been declared in Dnipropetrovsk region for Friday in memory of 15 individuals—10 men and 5 women—who were killed as a result of a Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro, announced Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Friday.

"Today is a day of mourning in Dnipropetrovsk region. 15 Ukrainians—10 men and 5 women—were killed by Russians at the railway station in Dnipro. Some were working there; others were returning home from a trip; some were traveling for business... The Russians continue to hunt civilians. They are deliberately targeting trains and people," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

As previously reported, on Thursday, October 29, a Russian attack on Dnipro struck the platform of the railway station, where a suburban commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were stationed.

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