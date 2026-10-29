Number injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv rises to 31 – police

The number of casualties from the strike on the center of Chernihiv has risen to 31, according to Head of the patrol police department Oleksiy Biloshytsky.

"Two dead, 31 injured – the consequences of the enemy shelling of Chernihiv. Four children are among the victims," he said on Telegram on Thursday evening.

Biloshytsky's post is accompanied by footage from the scene of the strike (video from police body cameras).

As previously reported, two 15-year-old girls were killed as a result of a Russian UAV strike on Chernihiv on October 29; the victims included children, notably a 10-month-old girl.

Friday, October 30, has been declared a Day of Mourning in the city for the residents who died as a result of Russian strikes between October 21 and 29.