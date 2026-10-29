Zelenskyy: Intelligence reports indicate Russia preparing new ballistic missile strikes

According to intelligence reports, Russia is preparing new ballistic strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We currently have intelligence indicating that the Russians are preparing new ballistic missile strikes. And we need the forces to shoot down all this Russian evil. We are awaiting the appropriate decisions," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

The president said he had chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, the key issue of which was countering Russian ballistic missiles.

"Sanctions pressure alone is not enough; we need the packages from our partners that we have discussed with them. If we look at key jurisdictions, sanctions can't really impose significant restrictions right away, but only over time – sometimes it takes months of work to achieve this," he said.

Zelenskyy said the longer the sanctions packages against ballistic missiles are delayed, the longer Russia will have the supply chains necessary for production.

He instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expedite this work with partners.

"We have also identified additional tasks for long-range sanctions, which take effect much more quickly. No public details are available on this yet, but everyone has seen in recent weeks that Ukraine's long-range capabilities are yielding results," he said.