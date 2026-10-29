Zelenskyy calls on USA not to remain silent about killings of Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States not to remain silent about Russia's killings of Ukrainians and emphasized the need to extend the humanitarian principles observed by the Defense Forces during the operation in Oleshky to the entire territory of Ukraine.

"It is important that America, too, not remain silent about the killings. This is very important. They are ongoing," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Thursday evening.

According to him, Ukraine is working to ensure the success of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, and Ukrainian forces are maintaining a ceasefire. At the same time, the president emphasized that humanitarian considerations must extend beyond a single section of the front line.

"We must act in such a way, and turn the situation around, so that Russia agrees to de-escalation – and so that this applies to our entire country, not just Oleshky," Zelenskyy said.