AFU strike Iskander launcher – Zelenskyy

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out two missile strikes, resulting in the destruction of two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers, as well as an Iskander launcher, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I just received a report. We carried out two missile strikes, destroying two Russian Su-34s, and also hitting an Iskander launcher. I thank you, guys, for the result," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

Earlier, the press service of the AFU Ukrainian Navy said that two RussianSu-34 fighter-bombers were destroyed as a result of a missile strike by Neptune coastal missile system on the aircraft's location at Marinovka airfield in Russia's Volgograd region.