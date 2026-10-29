Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: Route demining completed, convoy ready to depart – Lubinets

Demining of the routes for the humanitarian mission in Oleshky (Kherson region) has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready to depart, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported from the scene.

"Preparations for the humanitarian mission in Oleshky are entering the final stage. Demining of the designated routes has been completed. The humanitarian convoy has been assembled and is ready to depart," he said on Telegram on Thursday evening.

According to Lubinets, the convoy is expected to arrive at the central hospital. All citizens will be provided with all necessary assistance.

Lubinets also reported that those wishing to leave will be given the opportunity to do so until 14:00. All necessary security measures will be in place. The distribution of humanitarian aid will begin after 14:30.

"Currently, delegations from Ukraine, the Russian Federation, and the United States of America have gathered to coordinate further actions as part of the humanitarian mission. Journalists from the three countries are also present," Lubinets said.

According to Lubinets, the humanitarian mission is being carried out jointly with Yana Lantratova, the Russian Human Rights Commissioner, through the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. "I am grateful to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her personal involvement, mediation, and coordination of efforts, thanks to which we were able to reach important humanitarian agreements. We continue to work with Yana Lantratova on their implementation. Our unwavering priority is the lives and safety of the civilian population," the Ukrainian ombudsman added.