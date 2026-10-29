Number injured in Kremenchuk attack rises to 32, incl six children – administration

The number of casualties resulting from the enemy attack on Kremenchuk in Poltava region has risen to 32 people, including six children, according to Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakivnych.

As of 17:30 on Thursday, three people had died, and nine injured individuals had been admitted to hospital wards. Two of those hospitalized are in critical condition – a 16-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man – while seven others are in moderate condition.

"As a result of the enemy attack on the city of Kremenchuk, three people were killed and 32 were injured, including six children… All are receiving the necessary medical care," the head of the regional administration said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Diakivnych reported 28 casualties from the attack, including three children. The death toll at that time stood at three.