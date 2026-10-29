Ukraine, NATO create conditions for new opportunities in joint technology development, testing – Alliance HQ

Ukraine and NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that opens up new opportunities for the joint development and testing of technologies, as well as for deepening cooperation between Ukraine's and NATO's innovation ecosystems.

According to the Alliance's press service, the document was signed on Thursday, October 29, at NATO headquarters.

The press release explains that the partnership is based on the principle of reciprocity. "Ukraine has developed an extraordinary innovation ecosystem while confronting the realities of modern conflict, rapidly testing, adapting and improving technology under the most demanding conditions, as a result of Russia's war of aggression. DIANA offers an established pathway connecting innovators with NATO's defence and security expertise and infrastructure," the statement reads.

The Memorandum also lays the foundation for further cooperation, "helping Ukrainian innovators navigate NATO requirements, explore testing opportunities and tackle barriers to scaling promising technologies." "For NATO, closer cooperation could broaden the community of innovative suppliers and technologies contributing to the security of the Alliance, while strengthening the industrial base on which collective security depends," NATO said.

NATO said that at a time when "Allies need both to replenish critical capabilities and build a stronger, more innovative industrial base for the future, DIANA's model is designed to connect promising companies with real defence and security problems and create pathways for technologies to move towards operational capability."

Commenting on the signing, Acting Managing Director of DIANA Jyoti Hirani-Driver said: "This Memorandum of Understanding is a beginning. A door is opening. Now our job is to walk through it together. We have an enormous amount to learn from Ukraine."

The signed agreement is the first of its kind between DIANA and a NATO partner. "[The agreement] marks a practical step towards strengthening mutual security through innovation. It also builds on the broader NATO-Ukraine cooperation across their innovation ecosystems, which has developed significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the press release notes.