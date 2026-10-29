Zaporizhia hit by record number of FPV drone attacks on Oct 29 – Regional Military Administration

On October 29, Zaporizhia was subjected to a record number of attacks using FPV drones, reported head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semykin. He noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently preparing an appropriate response to this new enemy tactic.

"Today, Zaporizhia faced a record number of attacks using FPV drones. I understand that this causes concern among the public. We have just concluded a meeting with the military. We are aware of the situation, and all relevant services and our defenders are at work," Semykin said in an evening address to the community.

According to him, the enemy has altered its tactics and modified its drones. "But we are not standing still either. The military is already working on a response to these new threats," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Semykin also urged the community to remain calm, not to ignore air raid alerts, and to exercise extra vigilance.

"Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. We are doing everything possible to protect our city and its people," he added.