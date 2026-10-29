Number of people injured in strikes on Kremenchuk rises to 28 – regional administration

Three people have been killed and another 28 injured, including three children, following strikes on two locations in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, according to Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of Poltava Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"At the first location, apartment buildings were damaged. At the second, private homes and a boarding school building sustained damage. The children were successfully moved to a shelter," Dyakivnych wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He stated that 11 of the injured are currently in the city’s medical facilities. One person is in serious condition, and a 16-year-old teenager is in moderate condition.

Emergency services and an operational task force are working at the sites. Municipal workers and charitable organizations are assisting residents by providing temporary repairs for damaged windows and ceilings.

Earlier, Dyakivnych had reported three deaths and 19 injuries resulting from the Russian attacks.