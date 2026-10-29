Beskrestnov: Russia produces more ballistic missiles than the entire world produces Patriot interceptor missiles

Russia is producing ballistic missiles in volumes that exceed the global production capacity for Patriot interceptor missiles, stated Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies.

"Russia produces more ballistic missiles than the number of Patriot interceptor missiles produced globally to counter them," he told reporters on Thursday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to Beskrestnov, Russia continues to manufacture Iskander and S-400 missiles, with production capacities in these segments exceeding current requirements. Furthermore, Russia has partially shifted production away from Kinzhal missiles toward ballistic missiles, Beskrestnov noted.

He emphasized that the increase in Russian ballistic missile production exacerbates the shortage of interceptors. He added that this imbalance is further compounded by the introduction of missiles from North Korea and Iran.

Beskrestnov noted that countering this threat requires an increase in the global production of PAC-3 interceptor missiles. At the same time, this process faces limitations, and scaling up production volumes takes time.