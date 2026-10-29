Ukrainian FM on appointment of Russian national as Assistant Secretary-General: Moscow has ‘mined’ the UN

Heorhiy Tykhy, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has criticized the appointment of a Russian representative to lead the UN’s mine action efforts.

"Moscow has 'mined' the United Nations. Fact 1: After more than a decade of Russian aggression, Ukraine has become the most heavily mined country in the world. Fact 2: A serving Russian ambassador, who has represented the regime throughout the entire full-scale war against Ukraine, has been appointed to lead the UN’s mine action activities. Two facts. One reality," Tykhy wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry questioned how the UN Secretariat "reconciles these two facts, or what results it expects from such a combination."

"Entrusting this responsibility to a representative of an aggressor state is deeply alarming and undermines trust in the United Nations. This appointment confirms what has been known for many years: Russia’s illegal occupation of the Soviet Union’s permanent seat on the UN Security Council is poisoning the entire UN system," the message reads.

Earlier, UN Secretary General António Guterres announced the appointment of Russian ambassador Gleb Desyatnikov as Assistant Secretary-General for Mine Action and Police in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations.