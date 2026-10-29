Russia strikes civilians amid humanitarian operation in Oleshky – Zelenskyy

Russia is launching strikes against the civilian population in Ukraine precisely as a humanitarian operation is unfolding in Oleshky, which demonstrates its intent to continue the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

“These are deliberate strikes against civilians, brazen in their cruelty, and the Russians are carrying them out right as the humanitarian operation in Oleshky is unfolding. Russia’s signals are clear – they want the war to continue, and everyone around the world must still work very hard to achieve major de-escalation through strong steps and appropriate pressure on the aggressor,” Zelenskyy said on X Thirsday.

He emphasized that to achieve peace, Russia must put an end to the war and its campaign of terror.

As previously reported, a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on Thursday struck the platform of a railway station, where a suburban commuter train and a regular passenger train were stationed. Fourteen deaths have been confirmed.

Also on Thursday, a drone strike by Russian occupation forces in Chernihiv resulted in two deaths and 22 injuries, including three children.

In Kremenchuk, an enemy drone struck an apartment building, killing three people and leaving another 19 injured.