Day of mourning declared in Chernihiv for Oct 30 following Russian strikes

Friday, October 30, has been declared a day of mourning in Chernihiv for city residents killed in Russian strikes between October 21 and October 29.

According to Chernihiv City Council website, the corresponding order was signed on Thursday by Viktor Geraschenko, Deputy Head of Chernihiv City Administration.

"As a sign of grief for those who have died, the State Flag of Ukraine, adorned with a black ribbon, shall be flown at half-mast on the buildings and facilities of state executive authorities, local self-government bodies, as well as enterprises, institutions, and organizations throughout the city. Entertainment and concert events within the city are to be restricted, and the playing of entertainment music in markets, retail establishments, restaurants, and on public transport is prohibited," the document states.

It is reported that on October 21, a 61-year-old man was killed in a Russian strike on Chernihiv. On October 23, a 68-year-old man died following an attack on an enterprise. On October 29, two 15-year-old girls were killed in another Russian strike on the city.

"Chernihiv urban territorial community expresses its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have died. We share the pain of the families who have lost their dearest ones," the message reads.