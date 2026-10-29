European Solidarity office staff member injured in Russian strike on Chernihiv

Yulia Mekhed, a staff member at the Chernihiv office of the European Solidarity party, was among those injured in a Russian drone attack on the center of Chernihiv, according to party leader and Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Petro Poroshenko.

"Following strikes on Dnipro, Zaporizhia, and Kremenchuk, there are now fatalities and injuries in the very center of Chernihiv. Our colleague from European Solidarity, Yulia Mekhed, was among those affected in Chernihiv. The Russian strike hit while she was inside our party office. She is currently receiving medical attention. We sincerely hope for her speedy recovery," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

He noted that Ukraine is in urgent need of additional air defense systems from its partners. "But we also need our own solutions, our own production, and our own technologies to protect our cities. Yet, in the 2027 budget... there is no proper financial priority given to systematically strengthening the protection of our cities. This is unacceptable," Poroshenko emphasized.

As previously reported, a Russian drone strike on Chernihiv on Thursday resulted in the deaths of two 15-year-old girls, while 23 local residents sustained injuries, including three minors, among them a 10-month-old baby girl.

Friday, October 30, has been declared a day of mourning in the city for the residents who lost their lives in Russian strikes between October 21 and October 29.