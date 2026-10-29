Beskrestnov: Evacuating Kyiv is impossible; there is no precedent for this anywhere in the world

Evacuating Kyiv is not a viable solution; instead, every effort must be made to protect the city from potential Russian attacks on critical infrastructure—specifically water supply, sewage, and energy systems—says Serhiy (Flash) Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies.

"Evacuating Kyiv is nonsense—complete nonsense—because there is no precedent for this anywhere in the world. Even if we were talking about evacuating a thousand or ten thousand people, we simply lack the infrastructure to carry it out. Therefore, we must do everything possible to ensure Kyiv holds firm," he told reporters on Thursday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to Beskrestnov, Russia could target water supply and sewage systems, combined heat and power plants, electrical substations, and power generation facilities in an attempt to trigger a collapse in the capital.

He believes that preparations for potential attacks should have begun more actively back in the summer, specifically by installing protected generators, drilling additional artesian wells, and setting up stationary heating points.

Beskrestnov also pointed to the examples of Zaporizhia and Kharkiv, where, he noted, active work is underway to prepare for potential disruptions in heat and electricity supplies.

At the same time, he warned that deploying mobile boiler units will not, by itself, solve the problem, as their thermal emissions could make them visible to Russian drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras.

Beskrestnov urged Kyiv residents to prepare for potential disruptions to utility services, specifically, by stocking up on batteries and a small supply of fuel.