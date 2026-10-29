Ukrainian Navy says it destroyed two Su-34s in Russia with Neptune strike

Two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers were destroyed as a result of a missile strike by Neptune at the aviation base at Marinovka airfield in Russia's Volgograd region, the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

"As a result of the strike, two Su-34 front-line fighter-bombers were destroyed on the territory of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment (located in Oktyabrsky, Volgograd region) of the fourth Mixed Aviation Division of the fourth Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense Forces," the AFU Navy press service said on Facebook on Thursday.

The navy said the Su-34 is one of the main platforms of Russian tactical aviation for delivering guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian cities, Defense Forces positions, and frontline territories.

"The Ukrainian Navy continues to strike enemy military targets, reducing the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations against Ukraine," the press service said.