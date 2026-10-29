October 30 declared day of mourning in Dnipro

October 30 has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro to honor those killed on October 29 in a drone attack on a civilian train, as well as all other victims of Russian attacks throughout the month of October.

An order to this effect was issued by the head of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, who shared a screenshot of the document on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"In memory of the 14 victims killed by Russia this morning at the railway station, and for nine other fellow residents whose lives were taken by these Russian bastards over the past month," Filatov wrote in his Telegram post.

"The wounded are currently recovering in city hospitals—following hours-long surgeries, stabilization on ventilators, and the removal of dozens of pieces of shrapnel from their bodies. We are hoping for the best," Filatov added.

According to the order, flags will be flown at half-mast across Dnipro on the day of mourning. Businesses and institutions are encouraged to join in honoring the victims by displaying national flags adorned with black ribbons.

As previously reported, Russian forces carried out a targeted strike using a jet-powered drone against the railway station. The enemy drone struck one of the platforms, where a suburban electric train (No. 866, Dnipro–Zaporizhia) was stationed and people were present. This massive attack resulted in the deaths of 14 civilians, with more than 10 others sustaining injuries—many of whom remain in serious condition.