Ukraine-US-Russia delegation arrives at aid distribution point in Oleshky – Arakhamia

A delegation of representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia has arrived at the point from which humanitarian aid will be delivered to Oleshky on Friday, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia said.

"A delegation of representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia has arrived at the point from which aid will be delivered to Oleshky tomorrow," Arakhamia said in a Telegram post on Thursday, also noting the presence of media representatives from the three countries on site to ensure maximum transparency during the next phase of the humanitarian mission.

As previously reported, according to Fox News, the humanitarian operation in Oleshky was coordinated through the mediation of Melania Trump. The agreement was signed on October 23 by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada's Human Rights Commissioner, and Yana Lantratova, the Russian ombudswoman. A ceasefire in Oleshky area went into effect on Tuesday, and the mission is expected to last about a week.

Humanitarian aid for residents of occupied Oleshky is scheduled to be delivered to the town on October 30; demining of the routes for the mission is currently underway.

Four American journalists from Newsmax will be on the ground in occupied Oleshky to document the humanitarian mission, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced.